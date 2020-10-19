1/1
Fred Horton
1929 - 2020
Fred Horton

Great Falls - Fred Horton passed away on October 13, 2020, of natural causes after a lengthy illness.

Fred was born in Fort Valley, Georgia, on September 12, 1929, to Gertrude and Cicero Horton. While growing up, Fred spent much of his time working the family farm with his six sisters, attending school, and playing sports. After graduating high school, Fred joined the Air Force and served for 20 years. He headed up the sports program and played football, basketball, and trained in karate. At six foot four, Fred was a gifted athlete and loved his sports, saxophone, and jazz. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for Garrett Freight Lines.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mandy; son, Bruce (Yasmin); grandson, Malcom; daughter, Lucie (Tom); sisters, Minnie, Sadie, and Fannie; and many loved ones. His first wife, Mary, preceded him in death.

Fred will be missed by many. He fought a long and courageous battle with pain. His faith as a Jehovah Witness kept him strong.

There will be no services due to Covid restrictions. Burial will take place at a later date on his family farm in Georgia.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OconnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
