Fred William Thiel
Great Falls - On May 2, 2019 our beloved father, Papa, Peepa and most cherished friend, Fred William Thiel passed away peacefully in his sleep, leaving this world to find himself in the company of his treasured wife, Dorothy Thiel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6th at 11:00 a. m. at Holy Spirit Catholic church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Great Falls High Food Pantry at 1900 2nd Avenue South 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019