O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic church
Fred William Thiel

Fred William Thiel Obituary
Fred William Thiel

Great Falls - On May 2, 2019 our beloved father, Papa, Peepa and most cherished friend, Fred William Thiel passed away peacefully in his sleep, leaving this world to find himself in the company of his treasured wife, Dorothy Thiel.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6th at 11:00 a. m. at Holy Spirit Catholic church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Great Falls High Food Pantry at 1900 2nd Avenue South 59405.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019
