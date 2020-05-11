|
|
Frederick Lee Lowder
Great Falls - Frederick Lee Lowder,63, passed away on May, 7, 2020. He was born December 24, 1956, in Cut Bank Montana. He is survived by his wife, Becky; mother, Marie; father, Lee; sister, Debra Chanco; daughter, Tiffany Skierka; sons, Cole, Jade, and Rhett. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lula and Louis Lowder, Fred and Theda Stone, and Bill Whitford; step-father, Dick Palmer; and nephew, Christian Chanco.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his time hunting, camping, and volunteering as a hunter's education instructor. He worked as an auto body repair technician for most of his life. He will be deeply missed by his wife, four children, eighteen grandchildren, loving extended family, friends, and anyone who knew him.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. A rosary and viewing will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. with the interment to follow at Immaculate Heart Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020