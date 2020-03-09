|
Gabriel Albert DeSmet
On March 4, 2020, the world lost another World War II Veteran, Gabriel Albert DeSmet aged 94. Born on July 10, 1925 in Ooigem, Belgium, Gabe came to the US at the age of three with his Father Leon, Mother Martha and younger sister Ber. They settled in Valier Montana where farming became the family business. As the family grew to include a brother, Butch, and two more sisters, Toni and Betty, Gabe took the lead in securing the family's living in farming until he was called to duty and enlisted in the US Army in 1946. Probably one of the accomplishments of which he was most proud, he served at an Army outpost near Missoula, Montana during the second World War and later became a life-long member of the American Legion.
He returned to farming in Valier following his service to the country where he met Bonnie Bowman. They fell in love, married, and built a family together bringing three daughters into the world, Denise, Donna, and Debbie. Despite life's ups and downs, Gabe and Bonnie remained in each other's hearts for the years to come, lovingly reuniting for family gatherings with their daughters, two grandchildren - Brittany and Jeremy- and six great-grandchildren. Later in life, Gabe settled in Power Montana and continued to farm well into his 80s. His companion in this stage of life was Linda Hamma and they enjoyed spending time together with their dogs.
Gabe was a staple in the Power community attending local church services and having a beer at the iconic Les' Bar. Seldom seen without his cap placed at just the right angle on his head, he could lighten the mood of any room with his signature chuckle. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, the community he lived in, and anyone else who was lucky enough to have this great man a part of their lives. He will rest alongside his mother and father in Hillcrest cemetery in Conrad Montana.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020