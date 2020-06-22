Gail Ann Clark
Great Falls - Gail Ann Haugland Clark, 71, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at a local care facility. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. She was laid to rest with her husband, Douglas.
Born September 28, 1948 in Townsend, MT to Elmer and Stella Turcotte Haugland, Gail was the youngest of six, with four older sister and one older brother. She was raised by her father, her oldest sister, Joyce and her Uncle Victor. Her Dad taught her boxing, basketball, hunting, ice skating, always instilling in her that she could do anything she wanted when she grew up, as long as it met the rules she was taught by him.
Gail was a loner, very quiet, always reading and was considered the brain of the family. She attended the University of Great Falls, earning a B.A. in English, an Associates and a B. A. in Criminal Justice and a minor in Psychology, all while making the dean's list and working part time. She had a varied work history, from Avon lady to a counselor for abused women and children, teaching English for special education, to working with convicts at the pre-release. She enjoyed reading, sewing, walking and was a published writer and poet. Her health was never very good, and finally put her down and stopped her career.
In 1969 Gail married Douglas Clark in Fort Benton. A Vietnam Veteran, Gail fought the system to get him disability pay for emotional trauma from the war and was eventually successful. They were blessed with several children, although she suffered some miscarriages and two of their daughters passed away. She was active in the community as a PTA President for North Jr. High, a secretary for the Jaycees, a secretary for Sons of Norway, president for Spouses without Partners and president of AMI (family section). She loved her family and took the role of grandparent as a true blessing, saying it was the best thing that ever happened in her life.
Gail is survived by her son, Lee Clark of Independence, KY; eight incredible grandchildren; all her furry children; several honorary children and grandchildren.
Those who preceded her in death include her parents; her loving husband, Douglas; daughters, Kate Banach, Heather and Angela Clark; five sisters and two brothers.
Memorials in her name may be made to Children's Receiving Home, Great Falls. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.