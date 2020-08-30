1/1
Gail Ferber Tesinsky
Billings - Gail FerberTesinsky, of Billings, Mt. passed away August 17th,2020 at home with family at her side. She was born in Milbank, SD. on May 5th, 1954 to Arlene and Hub Ferber. She was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in May. She graduated from Simms High School in 1972. She married the love of her life, Ron in 1977. She was Beautician, Master Gardener, Crafting and raced for years in Salt Flats. She is survived by her husband Ron, daughters Tracy, Candice(Jeremy) Almond, and son Corey: 3 grandchildren, sisters Jan(John)Rooney, Brenda(Jim)Lee, Deb(Tim)Thompson, brothers, Neil(Marie), Keith(Bree), Wayne(Shelley), Phil, Allan(Lynn): and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Hub and Arlene, stepdad Lewis Evans and sister Teresa Ferber. Cremation has taken place and A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
