Galen William Sinclair
Browning - Galen William Sinclair, 79, died August 24, 2019 at IHS in Browning after a short battle with a terminal illness.
Galen was born January 16, 1940 at his family's home in Birch Creek, Montana to William George and Clara Evlyne (Salois) Sinclair.
He graduated from Browning High School, in 1959. While in high school, Galen played trumpet in Browning's marching band. He also played football and basketball and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduating, he married Beverly (Sissy) Joy Loring of St. Mary, Montana and began working full time for the Great Northern Railway. He retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in 2001.
Galen enjoyed spending time with his family; activities through the years included snowmobiling, traveling, playing board and card games, attending movies, bowling with good friends and serving as President of the Northern Rockies' Music Association. To this day, he remains the top winner of cribbage games in his immediate family.
He is survived by his daughters, Violet (Roger) Boggs of Browning, Bev Sinclair of Browning, and Gayl (Randy) Wilson of Choteau, Montana. He is also survived by his sisters Gail Augare and June (John) Powell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his eldest daughter, Linda. Galen's parents, William and Clara Sinclair, and his sisters (LaVerne Creiger, Betty Worth, Anna Dean Heisel, Helen Rawlings, Bonnie (Tiny) Wippert, and Rayetta (Gordon) Mann also preceded Galen in death.
Wake begins the evening of 8/28/19 at the Stick Game Arbor. Rosaries are scheduled for 7 pm on 8/29/19 at the Little Flower Parish. Services will be held at 11 am on 8/30/19 at Little Flower Parish.
Arrangements are with Foster's Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019