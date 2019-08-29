Services
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Project Dr
Saint Ignatius, MT 59865
(406) 745-6789
Wake
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Stick Game Arbor
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Little Flower Parish
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Galen Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Galen William Sinclair


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Galen William Sinclair Obituary
Galen William Sinclair

Browning - Galen William Sinclair, 79, died August 24, 2019 at IHS in Browning after a short battle with a terminal illness.

Galen was born January 16, 1940 at his family's home in Birch Creek, Montana to William George and Clara Evlyne (Salois) Sinclair.

He graduated from Browning High School, in 1959. While in high school, Galen played trumpet in Browning's marching band. He also played football and basketball and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduating, he married Beverly (Sissy) Joy Loring of St. Mary, Montana and began working full time for the Great Northern Railway. He retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in 2001.

Galen enjoyed spending time with his family; activities through the years included snowmobiling, traveling, playing board and card games, attending movies, bowling with good friends and serving as President of the Northern Rockies' Music Association. To this day, he remains the top winner of cribbage games in his immediate family.

He is survived by his daughters, Violet (Roger) Boggs of Browning, Bev Sinclair of Browning, and Gayl (Randy) Wilson of Choteau, Montana. He is also survived by his sisters Gail Augare and June (John) Powell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his eldest daughter, Linda. Galen's parents, William and Clara Sinclair, and his sisters (LaVerne Creiger, Betty Worth, Anna Dean Heisel, Helen Rawlings, Bonnie (Tiny) Wippert, and Rayetta (Gordon) Mann also preceded Galen in death.

Wake begins the evening of 8/28/19 at the Stick Game Arbor. Rosaries are scheduled for 7 pm on 8/29/19 at the Little Flower Parish. Services will be held at 11 am on 8/30/19 at Little Flower Parish.

Arrangements are with Foster's Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Galen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now