Gary D. Elmore
Great Falls - On Monday, May 25, 2020, Great Falls resident Gary David Elmore passed away at the age of 81 after a long life spent working as an Automotive Mechanic in all the top shops through out Great Falls. For many years he was employed at Don's Auto. His last job was spent working at Auto Master.
Born in Ekalaka, MT, to parents Max and Ramona Elmore on December 13, 1938, the family later moved to Great Falls where Gary graduated from Great Falls High School. He enlisted with the Air National Guard and proudly served for six years. In his free time, Gary enjoyed snowmobiling, riding motorcycles through the mountains, and chasing the elusive elk or hunting deer. In his younger years he loved time spent on the water reeling in fish from his boat. Later in life he enjoyed fishing from the shore.
Gary is survived by his brother, Rob Elmore; sisters, Carole Dabler, Jan Schindele, and Donna Hardesty.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Max and Ramona; sister, Michelle West; brothers, Gene Elmore, Ken Elmore; and younger siblings, Cliff and Margaret.
Per his wishes, Cremation with no services is being handled by Croxford Funeral Home.
His family and friends would like the thank everyone at Peace Hospice for their kindness and care for Gary.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.