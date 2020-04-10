Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Wigen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary E. Wigen


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary E. Wigen Obituary
Gary E. Wigen

Great Falls - Gary Elbert Wigen, age 78, died peacefully of natural causes on April 9, 2020, at Peace Hospice.

Gary is survived by his wife, Micheale; daughters, Nikki (Erick) Gilbert of Great Falls and Jillian (Justin) Soucie of Denver, CO; son, Jason (Nancy) Clelland of Mesa, AZ; brothers, Joel Wigen of Billings and Calvin Wigen of WA; sister, Karen (Jim) Lockridge of Yuma, AZ; and six grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Cornelia Cook Wigen and father, Morris Arthur Wigen.

Gary was born on September 23, 1941, in Billings, MT to parents, Morris and Cora Wigen. He graduated high school from Augustana Acadamy in South Dakota. He served his country in the US Army in the civil engineering unit in Panama, and later, for several years, in the Montana Air National Guard. He graduated from DeVry University in Phoenix, AZ with a degree in Electronic Engineering. In 1979, he moved to Great Falls, where he worked for Ryan's in sales and Little's Lanes. He met Micheale Murphy when they were placed on the same bowling team, and in 1984, they married. They purchased The Spot Bar from family in 1986, and Gary operated the bar until his retirement in 2007.

Gary enjoyed bowling, golf, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. Gary loved math, sci-fi, puzzles, and any good joke with a pun. He helped many people, young and old, by tutoring them in tougher math classes.

His family and friends will always remember him as a generous, gentle giant. Gary was loved by all who knew him, and will be very much missed.

A memorial service is being planned for later this year. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -