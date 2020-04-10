|
Gary E. Wigen
Great Falls - Gary Elbert Wigen, age 78, died peacefully of natural causes on April 9, 2020, at Peace Hospice.
Gary is survived by his wife, Micheale; daughters, Nikki (Erick) Gilbert of Great Falls and Jillian (Justin) Soucie of Denver, CO; son, Jason (Nancy) Clelland of Mesa, AZ; brothers, Joel Wigen of Billings and Calvin Wigen of WA; sister, Karen (Jim) Lockridge of Yuma, AZ; and six grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Cornelia Cook Wigen and father, Morris Arthur Wigen.
Gary was born on September 23, 1941, in Billings, MT to parents, Morris and Cora Wigen. He graduated high school from Augustana Acadamy in South Dakota. He served his country in the US Army in the civil engineering unit in Panama, and later, for several years, in the Montana Air National Guard. He graduated from DeVry University in Phoenix, AZ with a degree in Electronic Engineering. In 1979, he moved to Great Falls, where he worked for Ryan's in sales and Little's Lanes. He met Micheale Murphy when they were placed on the same bowling team, and in 1984, they married. They purchased The Spot Bar from family in 1986, and Gary operated the bar until his retirement in 2007.
Gary enjoyed bowling, golf, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. Gary loved math, sci-fi, puzzles, and any good joke with a pun. He helped many people, young and old, by tutoring them in tougher math classes.
His family and friends will always remember him as a generous, gentle giant. Gary was loved by all who knew him, and will be very much missed.
A memorial service is being planned for later this year. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020