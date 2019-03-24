|
Gary Eugene Whitton
Great Falls - Gary Eugene Whitton was born on February 15, 1939 in Tina, MO to Merle and Beryl (Good) Whitton. He was raised north of Great Falls, on Bootlegger Trail. In 1962 he married Barbara (Anderson) Whitton. Together they raised a son, Jesse, and daughter, Carrie.
Gary received his journeyman refrigeration and pipe fitter license and was an active member of the plumbing and pipefitting union for 10 years. In 1974 he returned to the family wheat farm, outside of Harlem, MT. He and his family worked the farm with his nieces and nephews, Theresa Schermele (Pedersen), Linda Schermele (Batista), Sandra Schermele (Goldtrap), Todd Stubbs, Phillip Stubbs, Gregory Stubbs, and Mark Stubbs, until 1990. He and Barbara then moved to Kalispell, MT to own and operate a motel. In Kalispell, he lived at his favorite place, Flathead Lake, where he could enjoy boating, golfing, and spending time with his family. He retired in 2006.
In 2006, after many years of waiting, Gary received a heart transplant in Seattle, WA. The transplant allowed him to live twelve more years with his wife and family. Those years were spent in Missoula from 2007 to 2013, and Great Falls from 2013 until his passing. In retirement he loved working on projects in the yard with his wife and could build just about anything he wanted in the garage. He also enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren. He passed away peacefully in his home on March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Jesse (Lori) and Carrie; grandchildren, Michaela, Bailey, Bridger, and Grayson; sisters, Jodie Schermele and Shelly Young.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Montana CASA/GAL Association or to a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019