Gary Hall
Great Falls - Gary Hall, 89, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Peace Hospice House.
Gary was born on May 3, 1931 to Charles and Roma (Johnson) Hall. He grew up on the Fairfield Bench where his parents had a small farm and graduated from Power High School in 1950.
After graduation Gary joined the Air Force where he served as a Flight Engineer during the Korean War. Gary was very proud of his service with the Air Force. Gary proudly wore his Korean War veteran's hat wherever he went and was always greeted with a "thank you for your service" and a handshake.
In 1956, Gary joined the Great Falls Police Department. During his time with the Department, Gary attended several training schools, one of which was the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. In 1967, he was named Officer of the Year.
Gary met the love of his life, Dorie Steele, in 1957 and they wed on March 8, 1958. Together they raised three children, Debbie (Dwight) Holman, Rod (Rosemary) Hall and Randy Hall.
After his retirement from the Police Department Gary went to work for the Hoyt and Blewett Law Firm as a private investigator. This job also included work on the Jolly Roger Angus Ranch. This was something that Gary truly enjoyed.
Gary went to work for Bison Ford as the courtesy driver after retiring from private investigating. He way very fond of all the people he worked with and chatting with his passengers. Gary was built Ford tough and this was something he talked about to the end.
Gary loved the great outdoors and spent his free time camping, fishing, and hunting. He passed this love onto his children and grandchildren. He and Dorie also enjoyed many road trips on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Gary had a knack for gardening and woodworking, especially making amazing birdhouses for his family and friends. Feeding the many birds in his neighborhood brought him great joy. Gary also enjoyed spending time in his garage restoring old jeeps and then showing them off at local car shows.
Of all his many accomplishments, Gary was most proud of his family.
Gary is survived by his wife Dorie, his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers LeeRoy and Erwin Hall, his sister Margaret Van De Riet and his granddaughter Sara Holman.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale Senior Living for all their love and support, Easter Seals Goodwill, especially Lou, for all their care and compassion, Judy and Michelle of the Great Falls VA Clinic and the Peace Hospice team that took such good care of him and his family.
At this time no service is planned.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Easter Seals Goodwill of Great Falls.
