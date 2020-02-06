Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Gary "Randy" King


1949 - 2020
Gary "Randy" King Obituary
Gary "Randy" King

Great Falls - Gary "Randy" King passed away on January 28, 2020, from his battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held in the fall of 2020.

Randy was born in Glendale, CA, on September 3, 1949. He served in the United States Air Force and came to Montana in 1968. Since then, he has been a long time resident of Great Falls.

During his service time at Malmstrom Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Faye (Zander) King. They were lovingly devoted to each other for 47 years. Randy leaves behind his wife; daughter, Hollie King; and granddaughter, Darian King.

Randy was an apprentice mechanic starting at Rice Motors and then retiring from Taylor's Automax in 2013. Randy's hobbies were everything car related, from the local stock car track, SCCA racing, to NASCAR. Hobbies also included camping and barbequing, and just being with his girls.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to the King Family; c/o O'Connor Funeral Home; 2425 8th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401. Condolences may also be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
