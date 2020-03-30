|
|
O-sah-w Pi-ne-s (Yellow Bird), Gary J. LaMere, 72, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020, at his residence in Great Falls. Wake services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday March 29, 2020, and will continue until his funeral service which will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, all at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rocky Boy. Burial will follow in the Watson Family Cemetery. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Gary's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Gary was born on October 15, 1947 in Great Falls to Eunice Mitchell and David LaMere, Jr. He was raised in Rocky Boy and Great Falls, and moved to California when he was young to work in the mines. That is where he met his first wife, but they later divorced. Over the next several years, Gary moved around for work, finally ending up in Billings where he met his current wife Donna LaMere. They married in 2005. They returned to Great Falls in 2010 where they remained until his death.
In his younger years, Gary was a professional boxer. More recently, he enjoyed painting and drawing, but his most treasured time was spent with his family. He also had several special nieces, nephews, and grandchildren with whom he was especially close. Gary was a very traditional man who believed strongly in ceremonies and his native culture.
He was preceded in death by his children, Gary "Beau" Ortiz and Michelle Ford; parents, Eunice (Domingo) Mitchell-Sanchez and David LaMere, Jr.; sisters, Sharon Watson and Norma Plascencia; and brothers, Kenny and Jack LaMere.
Gary is survived by his wife Donna LaMere of Great Falls; children Tonia and Sonia LaMere, both of CA, Michelle Henry of Spokane, Traci Caplette of Rocky Boy, Gary LaMere, Jr. of Havre, Kari Bradley and Derrick LaMere, both of Billings; and Seattle LaMere of Norman, OK; step-children, Alvin and Anthony Caye and Eddy and Rickki Running Rabbit; 44 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with two on the way; sister, Renee LaMere; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020