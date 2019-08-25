|
Gary Lee Graham
Great Falls - Gary Lee Graham, 85, of Great Falls, an Army veteran and retired Montana Highway Patrol officer, passed away on August 19, 2019, of natural causes. A memorial service will take place at Faith Lutheran Church on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Gary was born February 1, 1934, in Havre. He was raised on ranches in Big Sandy, Miles City, and Polson. Gary attended elementary school at Sidney and Big Sandy. He attended high school for one year in Miles City and three years in Polson, graduating in 1952 from Polson.
Gary joined the Army in December 1953, and was a voice and telegraph operator. After basic training, he went to Germany. Later, he came back to Fort Riley, Kansas, where he was honorably discharged in December 1956.
Gary joined the Montana Highway Patrol in July 1957. He was the first patrolman stationed in Eureka. He transferred to Kalispell in 1959, and to Great Falls in 1963, retiring from the patrol in 1980. He continued on as a civilian driver examiner, retiring from the State of Montana as district manager in December 1993. From July 1994, until July 2001, he was employed as a Federal Court Security Officer.
Gary enjoyed family gatherings, camping, traveling, puzzles, football, and golf, golf, and more golf.
Gary married Leah Thompson in Richland, WA, in 1955. They divorced in 1970. He married Darlene Hessig in Polson in 1971. They divorced in 1983. Gary married Lenora on August 21, 1984.
Survivors include his wife, Lenora A. Graham of Great Falls; daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Ronke of Great Falls; sons, Marty (Norma) Graham of Great Falls, and Greg (Joan) Graham of Pilot Rock, OR; stepdaughters, Carla (Dan) Sharp of Vancouver, WA, and Tanya (Randy) Johnson of Payson, AZ; stepsons, Roger (Monica) Anderson of Vancouver, WA, and Randy (Crystal) Anderson of Havre; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, F. W. (Bill) and Evelyn; grandparents; and a great-granddaughter.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Dr., Great Falls, MT 59405).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019