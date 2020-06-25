Gary M. Green
Great Falls - Gary M. Green, 86, of Augusta, Montana passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 17, 2020, with his nephew, Don and wife, Frankie by his side.
Gary was born on February 16, 1934, in Kearney, Nebraska to Morgan A. and Margorete M. Green. While growing up, his grandmother, Caroline Videen, would be a special part of his life.
At a young age he joined the U.S. Marines, of which he was very proud to have served. He later went to work for the city of Great Falls water department as an Architectural Engineer. During his tenure with the city he also worked part time as a bartender with his good friend, Phil Homing, at the Minneapolis bar.
Gary and his good friend and running buddy, Marty, purchased an old run down cabin at the top of the Mountain near Gibson Dam in Mortimer Gulch, which later became his home and was admired by many for over 45 Years. He had a God-given love for all animals, especially his numerous exotic parrots and the deer he fed during the harsh winters. He also loved watching Notre Dame Football and did not want to be interrupted during the games.
Gary had many friends from all around who were always ready to lend a helping hand, as was he, but none better than Josh and Nikki at the Sun Canyon Lodge along with Shelly, Billie, and the crew. For years, he would bring one of his birds down to the lodge for people to see, hold and photograph almost every evening.
Gary is survived by sisters, Molly Merrick and Gwen Tigart of Great Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his gramma, Videen; father; mother; two half-brothers, Robert and Tim Ferguson; and his favorite brother-in-law, Danny Merrick.
No services are being held at his request, but a celebration of Gary's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sun Canyon Lodge.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchinderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jul. 5, 2020.