Gary O. Blatter
Elephant Butte, NM - Gary O. Blatter, 78, passed away at his home outside Elephant Butte, NM on May 2, 2019. Gary's last days were spent in the company of his wife of 14 years, Nancy. Gary died from respiratory failure.
He was born on July 15, 1940 in Trego, WI and was adopted by Nellie Frances (nee Blakely) and Herman Blatter (both deceased). Gary was raised on the Blatter's farm in Cherry Grove, MN where he began his love affair with all things rural: open spaces, fishing, hunting and dogs.
Gary has four biological siblings: Helen Lazaretti (deceased), Eugene Lazaretti of Prairie, MN; Constance Lazaretti of Mount Vernon, IL; and Harold Lazaretti of Rosemount, MN.
Flourishing at high school sports, Gary lettered in wrestling and football for five consecutive years at Southern School of Agriculture (affiliated with the University of Minnesota) in Waseca, MN. Gary played the position of guard on the high school's varsity football team. He was a member of the varsity wrestling team, that, in 1956-1958, went on to become Minnesota's Conferences Champions.
After graduating from high school, Gary worked various farm and construction jobs. He married in 1961 and became the father of Gary Blatter, Jr. of Chamois, MO; Dawn Nagel of San Diego, CA; and Brian Blatter of Hope, KS.
In 1971, Gary left Minnesota and moved to Great Falls, MT. He soon married Evelyn Gravlin (deceased) and became stepfather to Gary Gravlin (deceased), Michael Gravlin of Faribault, MN; Brad Gravlin of Livingston, MT; and Barbara Gravlin of Atlanta, GA. Evelyn and Gary went on to have Chaise and Casey Blatter, both of Livingston, MT.
Gary was employed by General Mills and, after 27 years of work, retired. Gary went on to form GC&E Pallet Repair and sold the business in 2003.
He met and married Nancy (nee Wheeler) Davis. In 2012, Nancy and Gary decided to move to Elephant Butte, attracted to New Mexico's open desert spaces, warm weather, and opportunities to fish.
In addition to being an avid fisherman and hunter, Gary had lifelong passions for bowling, classic country music, and, toward the end of his life, rock collecting.
We celebrate Gary's well-lived life full of family, corny jokes, friendships, raising Pekingese and catching walleye. We know that Gary is now in Heaven, reunited with his faithful dogs, Lightfoot, Lady, Zeke and Serena. We have always known that to know Gary is to love him.
Please join Gary's family and friends for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the residence of Nancy Blatter, 7 Waterdog Road, Elephant Butte, NM 87935. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 11, 2019