Gary Passmore
Gary Passmore, age 59, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was a devoted and loyal son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. After spending his entire life prioritizing family, staying involved in the community, and building friendships wherever he could, his final days battling the devastation of COVID-19 were a tragedy unbefitting of his life.
Gary Lee Passmore was born on November 17, 1960 in Glasgow, Montana. He was raised a farm kid, hardworking and tough. These qualities, coupled with his raw talent and competitive nature, attracted him to the world of sports. He participated and excelled at numerous sports growing up, which ultimately led to his recognition on the football field for the Choteau Bulldogs as the Class A All State Linebacker of 1978.
Gary graduated from Choteau High School in 1979. Following graduation, he continued his education at the Vo-Tech College in Helena, Montana where he studied Diesel Mechanics. His propensity and knowledge of motors and equipment was one of the many skills that contributed to his success both as a progressive farmer and as the bus contractor for Choteau Public Schools as well.
Gary met Sherrel, his wife and love of 40 years, in junior high school. He often told the story about how he spotted her while walking through the gym, her beautiful smile catching his eye. Right then and there, he told his friends, "That's the girl I'm going to marry!" He did, and together, he and Sherrel raised and wrestled three sons, Mathew, Andrew, and Parker.
Gary was a proud, persistent, and active father, who supported and encouraged his sons' interests and was enthusiastic about sharing and involving them in his own. Later on in life, he became Grandpa, a title he easily settled into and was exceptional at. With Gary's adoring and patient personality, he quickly and easily won the hearts of all his grandchildren. His chest was a favorite napping place for his grandbabies, and he frequently accepted the role of "goose" in many intense, nail biting games of Duck, Duck, Goose. If ever you saw a slow-moving piece of equipment on Passmore Farms, you could be sure it contained Gary, his cab full of grandkids. What he enjoyed most about farming was that it allowed him to work alongside his family and gave him the opportunity to encourage and foster future generations of farmers.
Gary's hobbies included hunting, camping, fishing, golfing, long days at the lake, and poor coffee with good friends. Gary was also an excellent cook. His breakfasts and prime rib were a focal point of family gatherings. Above all though, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, with some of his most cherished and favorite memories occurring at the family's original homestead, otherwise known as "The Cabin." The grandchildren were taught at an early age that what happens at The Cabin, stays at The Cabin. Their grandma and mothers did not need a report. The Cabin was a place he loved to be because he could share it with his grandparents, parents, wife, children, grandchildren, and close friends.
Gary was a generous man who volunteered both his time and resources to youth sports and activities. He served on several community boards and was always willing to lend a hand if anyone needed help. Gary believed in supporting "the little guy," and his selfless and accepting nature made him not only a pivotal member of the community but the steadfast foundation of his family as well.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sherrel; their three sons, Mathew Passmore, Andrew (Kirsten) Passmore, and Parker Passmore; his parents Don and Olive Passmore; his sister Cecile (Wayne) Haynes; and his six grandchildren, Peyton and Jacob Passmore and Aundra, Kolsten, Elin, and Anders Passmore.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather and include all his family and friends, as Gary would have wished. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gary's favorite charity, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, gfrm.org
.