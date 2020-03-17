Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Gary Wayne Schumacher


1937 - 2020
Gary Wayne Schumacher Obituary
Gary Wayne Schumacher

Dutton - Gary Wayne Schumacher, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Cremation has taken place under the care of O'Connor Funeral Home. No Services are planned.

Gary was born in Great Falls on October 14, 1937, to Milton and Magda Schumacher. Gary went to school and later farmed in Dutton. Gary also served as an Air National Guard Reservist in Great Falls. Gary was an accomplished working musician (jazz guitarist). He worked locally for a year. After farming, he and his wife, Barbara, traveled and played with many of the great musicians of his time. Gary had a great sense of humor with a quick wit, and he made friends easily. He was truly loved.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Keith (Rita) and Brian (Patricia); grandson, Joseph (Nicole); great-grandsons, Easton and Maverick; granddaughter, Amanda (Bobby); great-granddaughter, Kaleigh; grandson, Justin (Danielle), and great-grandson, Jefferey; grandson, Shane; granddaughter, Stephanie (Troy); great-grandsons; Matt, Francis and Joshua; great-granddaughter, Maddy; granddaughter, Jennifer (Eric); great-granddaughter, Cassandra (Darrel); great-grandsons, Matt and Trevor; grandson, Mathew (Bree); and great-grandsons, Brendon and Mason. He is also survived by five great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences maybe shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
