Gayle Rees Florence
Gayle Rees Florence

Gayle Rees Florence passed away on November 17, 2020. Gayle is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth; sister Jane Cook; four daughters, Crystal(Gregory), Angela(Ian), Tracy(Steven), and Brandy; and twelve grandchildren.

Gayle was born December 1, 1943 to Mary Elizabeth and Reuben Florence in Paris, KY where he grew up. He joined the Air Force and through his travels, he met Elizabeth Avey whom he married on June 25, 1966. They were later stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls where he retired as a Master Sergeant.

In 1988, Gayle started the automotive repair business, Automaster and he remained in business until 2009.

Gayle was an active member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM and the Al Bedoo Shrine. He proudly served as Manager of the local Shriners Elbon Club.

Gayle loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed being outdoors, working on cars, and watching sports. He was a fan of the University of Montana Grizzlies and the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Gayle will be cremated and no services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2021, tentatively.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
