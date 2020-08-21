Gene H. Knight
Great Falls - Gene H. Knight passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Gene was born October 31, 1932, in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Harry and Evelyn (Schroeder) Knight. The family moved to Great Falls when Gene was very young, and that is where he made his home, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1951. After proudly serving his country in the Marine Corps, he returned to Great Falls where he married Betty Bley in 1955, and they raised their five daughters. Following Betty's death Gene married Bonnie Tomlinson in 1990.
Gene had an amazing work ethic and started working at a very young age on a farm in Big Sandy. He worked for the Nabisco Company, Madden Construction Supply Company, and was with Sletten Construction Company as marketing manager from 1982, until retiring on his birthday in 2018.
Gene was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He blessed his family and friends with a ready smile, keen wit, and generous nature. He had an unquenchable love of the great outdoors, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and skier. He loved Montana and spent much of his life traveling and learning the state's rich history. He loved riding the wilderness trails on PM, his trusty palomino, and guiding hunters in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
He possessed the gift of story-telling, and was often found surrounded by his family or friends who were enamored with his tales. He was quick with a quip, quote, or limerick. His children and grandchildren loved times with him around the bonfire at the Lincoln cabin. He appreciated art and the beauty of nature. He loved everything Montana and was an avid reader of Montana and Native American history. His passion for the old west was shared through his collection of Native American artifacts, his arrowhead collection, and his favorite artist, Charles M. Russell. These collections over time have been donated to several museums which focus on the Native American culture. His faith was a very important part of his life. He was a long-time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Gene is survived by his wife, Bonnie Knight of Great Falls; children, Jeanie (Roman) Knight of Lacey, WA, Tammy (Ken) Bjorge of Big Fork, MT, Jeanette (Phil) Olson of Boise, ID, and Jeanine Knight of Fort Collins, CO; stepchildren, Mara (Tim) Street of Great Falls, Trent (Jolene) Tomlinson of Billings; son-in-law, Victor Johnson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Nathan (Alisha) Ostrander of Bonney Lake, WA, Jacob (Annie) Ostrander of Billings, Kyle and Joshua Johnson both of Portland, OR, Abbie Williams of Scottsdale, AZ, Ethan Williams and Jovi Street both of Great Falls, and Seth and Sara Tomlinson both of Billings; great- grandchildren, Lennox Ostrander of Bonney Lake, and Oliver and baby girl Ostrander both of Billings; and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Harry Earl Knight; mother, Evelyn Alma Schroeder; brother, Earl (Shine) Knight; sister, Allie Weissman; first wife, Betty (Bley) Knight; and daughter, Robin Knight-Johnson. We miss you Gene, papa, grandpa, and dad. We will hold you in our hearts forever.
A family memorial service was held on August 15, 2020 with an inurnment at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorials in Gene's memory may be sent to the Sletten Cancer Center or a charity of your choice
. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.