Gene Jerome Boland

Gene Jerome Boland Obituary
Gene Jerome Boland

Great Falls - Gene Jerome Boland died peacefully at his home on January 24, 2020, after a long illness. Gene grew up in a large family, here in Great Falls. He attended St. Gerard Grade School and Great Falls High School. He worked in the oil fields of Wyoming and followed his dreams to Colorado, Arkansas, and other places, but he spent the majority of his life in his hometown. He was an accomplished downhill skier, a motorcycle enthusiast, devoted fisherman, and avid Denver Broncos fan. Gene is survived by ten of his siblings; brothers, Michael of Great Falls, twin Larry of Great Falls, Patrick of Pony, MT, Kevin of Eagle, ID, Gerard of Helena, and Stephen of Tyrone, GA; sisters, Maureen of Hayden ID, Eileen of Sylmar, CA,Colleen of Valdez, AK, and Kathleen of Diamond Lake, WA.

There will be a rosary and vigil at 12:00 noon on February 13, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a reception that will follow. Please come and remember Gene with us.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
