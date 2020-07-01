Gene Norman Ernst
Belgrade - Gene Norman Ernst, 92, a longtime resident of Stanford, Montana, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020. He resided at BeeHive Homes of Belgrade, Montana, where he was lovingly cared for until he passed. On December 8, 1927, Gene was born in Great Falls, Montana to Jacob and Gertrude Ernst of Stanford, Montana. He was raised on their homestead, four miles northeast of Stanford. After graduating from Stanford High School, Gene joined the U. S. Air Force and served as an Information Specialist at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado for 2 years. Following his time in the service, he attended Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, and he graduated in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Science. During his college years, Gene met and fell in love with Geraldine Worth of Butte, Montana. On September 23, 1951, they were wed. Gene and Gerry resided on the family farm near Stanford and enjoyed a life of farming and ranching together while raising their family. Gene was a lifetime member of Stanford Presbyterian Church. He was also active in the Masonic Lodge, Order of Easter Star, Shriners, Montana Grain Growers Association, and the American Legion. He served over 10 years as Post Commander for the American Legion in Stanford. From 1976 to 1986, he served in the Montana State House of Representatives. Gene had the heart of a servant and enjoyed giving his time to help his family and others in his community. He had a gentle disposition and found great joy and comfort through his relationship with the Lord. Gene's sense of humor and grit were present throughout his entire life and will long be remembered by his family. Gene is survived by his brother, Norman Ernst, of Lewistown. He is also survived by his children: Ward Ernst of Mount Vernon, Washington; Lennie (Amy) Ernst of Grand Island, Nebraska; and Debbie Ernst of Belgrade, Montana. Additionally, he is survived by six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Gerry; his son, Daniel; and his parents, Jacob and Gertrude. A private family service will be held at Stanford Cemetery on Monday, July 6th. Friends are invited to join Gene's family at the Stanford City Park from Noon to 2 p.m. for a chance to share their condolences. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to the charity of your choice
in memory of Gene. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
.