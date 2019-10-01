|
|
George D. Hofer
Rockport Colony - George D. Hofer, 98, died peacefully at his home on September 27, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on December 18, 1920 at Rockport Colony in Magrath, Alberta. George met and married Mary Hofer in 1945. They were married for 63 years. From this union they were blessed with 5 children. In 1948 they moved to Rockport Colony near Pendroy, where he resided all his life. George was a dairy man for many years and went on to become the German School Teacher. In 1963 he was chosen to be Minister and did so until 2012 when he retired due to health. His love for the Lord and the word of God was a reflection of light to everybody that knew him.
George leaves behind his children, George (Sarah) of Cut Bank, Dave (Anna) of Rudyard, Mary (Joe) of Pendroy, Katie (Peter) of Rudyard, and Susanna of Cut Bank; 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; son-in-law, Joe; and 4 grandchildren.
Grandpa George, you were a mentor to everyone and shared the love of God with all. Rest in peace, dear Dad and Grandpa. You will be missed by all.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 30, at Rockport Colony.
Asper Funeral Homes handled the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019