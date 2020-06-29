George Dwight Wheeler
George Dwight Wheeler

Raynesford - George D. "Bud" Wheeler, 87, of Great Falls, MT, passed away June 14, 2020. His wishes were to be cremated. His ashes will be given to his three sons. No services are planned. He wanted his life to be celebrated, so raise a glass and send him your love and prayers.

Husband, Father, and Friend, he lived a life of many adventures. He never met anyone that he could not call friend. He was always willing to give help anytime, anywhere, and anyplace. He worked hard and played harder. He worked many jobs to provide for his family. He was a great storyteller who loved his Jeeps, horses, and the military, along with the great land in which we live. Bud lived in Arkansas, Texas, and Montana. He absolutely loved Montana.

Bud was married three times. His first marriage was to Patsy Popken (Deceased); then Marie Fore (Deceased), and he is survived by his wife, Shirleen. He loved his three sons who survive him with his huge heart, John Popken, Larry D. (Joanne) Wheeler, and George C. (Laura) Wheeler. His grandchildren, Christopher D. Wheeler and Maryah A. Schrock meant the world to him. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Bonita. Preceding him in death are his dad, Othello and mom, Mary Vivian; brothers, Billy Daniel, Glen, and Lewis Jack; sisters, Mary, Bessie, Ann, and Joyce, who have all greeted him in heaven.

There is no doubt that he was one of the greatest men I have ever known. He is watching us from above through the holes in the floor of heaven. Go Rest, I'll see you when my chores are through.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
So sad to hear of Bud's passing. We have had the pleasure of knowing him since Air Force days. We will miss his gentle strength and ready smile.
Gil and Lynda Payne
Friend
