George Economou
- - Noted American poet, literary translator, scholar and educator died on May 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA at age 84. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rochelle Owens poet and playwright, his sister Georgia D. Economou Professor Emeritus of English and many loving cousins.
Born on September 24, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana to Amelia Ananiadis Economou and Demetrios George Economou, a businessman and rancher, both of whom emigrated to the United States from Greece.
He attended Colgate and Columbia Universities, was named twice as Fellow in Poetry by the National Endowment for the Humanities and held fellowships from the Rockefeller Foundation and the American Council of Learned Societies.
After having taught forty-one years, the last seventeen of which were at the University of Oklahoma, he retired as Professor Emeritus of English.
During summers the couple resided in Wellfleet, MA where they participated in literary and cultural events as well as enjoying the special qualities of Cape Cod.
Contributions in George's memory can be made to Reading is Fundamental (https://www.rif.org/support-rif).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019