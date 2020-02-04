|
George L. Kremer
Dutton - George Louis Kremer, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at Beehive Assisted Living in Conrad where he had been a resident since September. He was born September 17,1933 in Cascade, Iowa.
George served in the U.S. Army in Korea, was owner of a campground in Livingston, had number of jobs in highway construction and he created and operated a welding and machine shop in Dutton for over 35 years. He loved the town and people of Dutton.
George especially loved the peace and beauty of the mountains and enjoyed many years hunting, fishing, and relaxing at his cabin in Sun River Canyon.
George's wife, Marci Kremer preceded him in death in December 2017.
He is survived by 8 brothers and sisters together with many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his step children, Wanda (Keith) Wagner of Lacombe, Alberta, Gary Cheek of Dutton, Daryl Cheek of Helena; sons, Howard and Rory Kremer; daughters, Theresa Johnston, Maureen Ford, and Kate Woods; grandchildren, Molly Seibenga (Jorgen), JacobWagner, Hannah Wagner, D'Rae Cheek, and Michael Cheek, and Jet Johnstone; great-grandchildren, Devin Cheek and Bronwyn Seibenga.
Memorial services will be held in Dutton at a later date.
