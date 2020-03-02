|
|
George L. Parsons
Great Falls - Chief Master Sergeant George L. Parsons USAF Ret. died February 28, 2020, in his home of causes incident to age. He was born September 23, 1930, in Bassett, Texas, to James B. and Lela Coleman Parsons. His parents died when he was very young, and George was raised by his mother's cousin, Mrs. Sarah Vaughn, in Bassett and Texarkana, Texas. Shortly before his 17th birthday, at the age of 16, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After basic training he was sent to occupied Germany where he participated in the Berlin Air Lift. It was at this time that the Army Air Corps became a separate unit, the United States Air Force. His first stateside assignment was Hill AFB at Ogden, Utah. It was here he met Alma Geraldine Stockham. George and Gerry were married in Sunset, Utah, on May 3, 1952. They were later sealed together for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on July 13, 1972. The next assignment was to Norton AFB, San Bernardino, California. Kathleen Ann, age 2, and James Lynn, 6 months old, were now part of the family. The spring of 1957 found the family at Kadena Airbase on the island of Okinawa, which was still under United States jurisdiction. After four years there, George and his family returned to the United States. George's duty at Walker AFB, Roswell, New Mexico, earned him the rank of Technical Sergeant. It was at Walker AFB that Rebecca Grace joined the family. The next duty was Adair Air Force Station, Corvallis, Oregon. After windy, hot, sandy New Mexico, the lush, green vegetation of Oregon and the numerous fishing streams made George start thinking about a 20-year retirement. George and Gerry purchased a home in the small town of Albany. However, the Air Force had other plans for George. Less than two years after arriving at Adair AFS, he received orders for South East Asia. Returning home a year later with the rank of Master Sergeant, once again the family moved on. Their new duty station was Chanute AFB, Rantoul, Illinois, and a promotion to Senior Master Sergeant. Retirement at 20 years was now a thing of the past. The next assignment was Howard AFB, Panama Canal Zone. This was an accompanied tour, but only Gerry and Becky were left to make the move with him. Kathy was in college at BYU Idaho. Jim was finishing high school and headed for the Army. At Howard AFB, George received the highest enlisted rank, Chief Master Sergeant. When it came time to return to the States, there were only three bases that required an E-9 in his career field. Two were completely objectional to George, but fortunately there was an opening at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, Montana. Upon arriving at Malmstrom AFB, October 1974, George and Gerry bought a home with two acres of land that was up on a hill, out on the prairie, up above the Missouri River. One year later with 32 years of service, George retired from the United States Air Force. He immediately set out to explore as much of the Montana wilderness as he could and to fish as many streams as possible. He only slowed down when, in his words, "The horses and I all got too old to climb mountains." George is a member of the Great Falls Two Rivers Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, where he served in a clerical position for a number of years.
Preceding him in death is his son, James Lynn Parsons; brother, Billy Fred Parsons; granddaughter Ivy Angela Godsalve; grandson, Caleb Edward Tolman; George's parents J.B. and Lela Parsons; and Auntie Vaughn. He is survived by his wife, Gerry, daughters Kathleen Ann (Edward) Tolman and Rebecca Grace (Darren) Godsalve, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Two Rivers Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 9th Street NW in Great Falls, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Burial will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a. m. at the Montana State Veteran's Cemetery at Ft. Harrison, Helena, Montana, with military honors.
To Share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020