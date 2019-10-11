|
George Nicholas Eberl
George Nicholas Eberl was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 4th, 1951 to Carl and Helen Eberl, joining sister Carlene and brother Jerry. He enjoyed all the adventures of being a Westside kid in lower Sun River. George graduated CMR in 1969. After enlisting in the US Army, he went on to a career in electrical and computer engineering. It was a perfect niche and he excelled in his field.
Maryland became his home for many years. George was very close to and proud of his daughter-like niece Negar and remained friends with ex-wife Sohayla.
George spent the last weeks of his life on a road trip from Maryland to Montana accompanied by his two beloved German Shepherds, Montana and Dakota. All three of them of shared love, hugs and treats with Carlene, her son Scott in Ohio. Then on to Great Falls, MT for more bonding with Jerry and Lindy, their family -Lyla, Spencer and Piper Pepos and Levi, Sarah, Maclyn and Barrett Eberl. It was a glorious time running in the country and playing with the kids. Visiting the Eberl homestead above Augusta was especially memorable.
On October 1, 2019 while returning to Maryland, George and his devoted dogs perished in an automobile accident in Indiana.
Not only was George well educated and a brilliant engineer, he was kind, loving and easy going. Known for giving thoughtful gifts with special meanings, it is fitting that his final gift was donation of organs and tissue. There will be no service per his request.
You left us much too soon, we cherish every memory. Rest in peace George, 68 years well lived and well loved.
