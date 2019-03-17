|
|
George W. Hines
Great Falls - George Winston Hines, 83, of Great Falls affectionately known as "Winky" by his beloved brother-in-law and his cherished nieces, nephews and their family, was taken home to ever be with his beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 14, 2019.
George was born on May 6, 1935 to George W. and Alverda Lambert Hines in Lewistown, MT.
In 1962, he married his loving wife, Surena Harding Hines. They spent 56 wonderful years together.
He was a part of the Navy and the Montana Air National Guard. He was also a charter member of a local church and always found a way to serve others and bring smiles to many hearts with his quick wit and warm heart.
George spent a lot of time fishing, gardening, and doing wood working. He was a creative spirit, and if something needed fixing, he knew exactly how to do it.
George is survived by his wife, Surena Harding Hines; daughter, Valerie Hines Meredith; and son-in-law, Jason, who he loved as his own son.
He is preceded in death by his father, George; mother Alverda; and sister, Eloise Hines Nette (George R. Nette).
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial at 11:00 a.m. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the South African Evangelistic Mission (SAEM- P.O. Box 851, Hudson, WI. 54016) or the Great Falls Rescue Mission (P.O. Box 129, Great Falls, MT 59403). Condolences may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019