Cut Bank - George W. Trombley, 72, passed away at Blackfeet Community Hospital. A wake was held at his home in Cut Bank with closing services being held at 1 pm Saturday. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery in Heart Butte on Saturday (today) at 2 pm with military honors being presented.









