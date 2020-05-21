|
|
Georgia D. Economou
Bethesda, MD - Georgia D. Economou, Professor Emeritus of English, 90, of Towson, MD, was embraced in the arms of our Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
Georgia "Suzi" was born on February, 21, 1930, in Great Falls, MT, to Demetrios G. Economou and Amelia Ananiadis Economou, who both emigrated to the United States from Greece. Georgia was the eldest of two children, followed by her brother, George Economou, noted American poet, literary translator, and scholar.
Georgia led a rich, full life, as she was a true renaissance woman with a passion for the arts, culture, and education. As a senior at Great Falls High School, she was chosen as a top 50 finalist in Vogues' Prix de Paris Fashion Contest and was a representative on the Mademoiselle Magazine College Board.
Georgia earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Scripps College and a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University. Georgia has successfully authored various books, including Virginia Woolf: a Writer's Diary.
Georgia began her teaching career as an English professor at State College in Mankato, MN. In 1957, she began teaching English at Towson University, which she deeply cherished until retirement.
One of the highest honors of Georgia's life was receiving the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, which allowed her to live out her dream of living in Greece, the land that she loved, while also visiting Paris, the city that brought her great inspiration.
Throughout her life, Georgia was captivated by the ballet, theater, and classical literature including Greek Mythological literature, while her desire to learn only grew.
Georgia had an adventurous spirit and was a source of joy and laughter to her family and friends. She loved to tell stories about her journeys in her Volkswagen Bug, named Shots, which included a thrilling trip to the top of Pike's Peak in Colorado.
Georgia enjoyed creating unique and specific memories with each family member. Her laugh was infectious and the twinkle in her eye was sparked by joy.
Georgia is survived by her sister-in-law, Rochelle Owens, poet and playwright; and many loving cousins in Greece and the United States. Georgia was preceded in death by her father, Demetrios G. Economou; mother, Amelia D. Economou; and brother, George D. Economou.
