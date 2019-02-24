Services
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
(406) 543-4190
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT 59808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgianna Reichelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgianna Mae Reichelt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgianna Mae Reichelt Obituary
Georgianna Mae Reichelt

Missoula - Georgianna Mae Reichelt was born Nov. 4, 1928 in Great Falls, MT and died on Feb. 15, 2019 at age 90 in Missoula, MT.

Her parents, George and Annie Reichelt had 5 children; Georgie, Donna, Dennis, Larry and Gary. The family lived and played on their farm six miles west and south of Big Sandy, MT. Georgie loved to read and study, singing and music, all animals (especially her kitties), stylish cloths and hats and traveling. She and her mother enjoyed many driving trips together. Georgie also traveled alone and with other friends and family members.

She was a member of the Sons of Norway and loved the annual lutefisk dinner.

Aunt Georgie had a memory like an elephant and vigor like the energizer bunny! She graduated valedictorian in 1947 from the Big Sandy High School. After high school she joined a couple of close friends in Spokane, WA to attend the Deaconess School of Nursing. She completed college at MSU-Northern at Havre and graduated with an LPN Associate degree.

Georgie was fun-loving and adamantly devoted to communicating, visiting and keeping track of all her relatives and friends. She was a gracious and constant presence in our lives and will be greatly missed.

Georgianna made her choice to follow Jesus when she was 12 years old. She was very faithful to her convictions all of her life and finished her journey through life faithfully.

A funeral service will be held Saturday 2:00 PM March 2, 2019 at Garden City Funeral Home (1705 W. Broadway in Missoula) a viewing will start at noon, a reception will follow the funeral service. A graveside service will be held Monday March 4, 2019 at the Big Sandy Cemetery at 1:30PM.

Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now