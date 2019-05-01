|
Gerald Cummings
Bogart - Gerald R. Cummings, 70, of Bogart, died April 29, 2019.
Born in Malta, MT, he was the son of the late Donald Glenn and Isabelle Snow Cummings.
Mr. Cummings graduated in the first class ever to earn a BS degree in Radiography in the United States (UNLV). He received his MBA from Florida State University. In 1990, Jerry started the Radiography Program at Athens Technical College. He loved to teach and write computer programs for radiography. Mr. Cummings never missed a sporting event in which his daughters participated. He was also an avid fan of UGA sports, especially golf, basketball, baseball and tennis. He was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carol E. Cummings; daughters, Christel Harris (Jonathan) of Screven, GA and Janette Daughtry (Bricker) of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Wesley, Emily and Anna Harris and Brayden, Bricen, Brody and Brynn Daughtry; sisters, Lynda Stroh of Franklin, TN and Donna Jones (Robert) of Raleigh, NC.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, Watkinsville, Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM. Services will follow in the chapel at 3:00 PM with Dr. David Mills officiating. Interment will be at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ,
