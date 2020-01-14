|
|
Gerald Jerome Bickel
Great Falls - Gerald Jerome Bickel, age 73, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on January 11, 2020. Gerald was born in Blue Grass, North Dakota, on April 17, 1946. Gerald worked hard his entire life and never really retired. He spent most of his working years as a baker and working in the food service and hospitality industries. Gerald was an amazing artist and won several ribbons for exhibiting his art at the Montana State Fair. Gerald also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, William Bickel and Elsie Bickel (Shutz); and his wife, Monica Monaghan. Gerald is survived by his son, Gerald (Crysta) Bickel, Jr.; grandchildren, Jayna, Morgan and Quinton Bickel; sisters, Elaine Steiger, Linda (Mike) McMann, Bonnie Davis, Judy Bickel and Brenda Weeks; brothers, Gilbert (Nita) Bickel, Robert Bickel, Donald (Niki) Bickel, Dennis Bickel, Jack (Anita) Bickel, Larry (Mary) Bickel and Randy Bickel.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Living Grace Church at 3525 1st Ave North, with refreshments to follow.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020