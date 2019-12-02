|
Geraldine Barton
Plains - Geraldine Mary Barton of Plains, Montana, lived a beautiful life that was shortened by unforeseen circumstances at the age of 62. Her beautiful soul left her body on November 15, 2019, with her husband, children, and grandchildren by her side at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana.
Geraldine (Teddybear) Barton was born on December 15, 1956, in Anaconda, Montana. She was a beloved and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to those that were in her life. She approached every day with enthusiasm, positivity, courage, and above all, with a great love for her husband, children, and grandchildren. The happiness, strength, and determination she shared with her family, friends, and community will be missed dearly and has left a great void in all of our hearts.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019