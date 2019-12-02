Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Barton


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Barton Obituary
Geraldine Barton

Plains - Geraldine Mary Barton of Plains, Montana, lived a beautiful life that was shortened by unforeseen circumstances at the age of 62. Her beautiful soul left her body on November 15, 2019, with her husband, children, and grandchildren by her side at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana.

Geraldine (Teddybear) Barton was born on December 15, 1956, in Anaconda, Montana. She was a beloved and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to those that were in her life. She approached every day with enthusiasm, positivity, courage, and above all, with a great love for her husband, children, and grandchildren. The happiness, strength, and determination she shared with her family, friends, and community will be missed dearly and has left a great void in all of our hearts.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -