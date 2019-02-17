|
|
Geraldine Paulus
Choteau - Geraldine Paulus passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau. Funeral services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church in Choteau.
Gerry was born June 11, 1914 to DeLoss and Clara (Lemmer) Moulton on the homestead near Collins, Montana. Her family was joined by the birth of brother Bud and sister Pat as the family moved from Montana to Nebraska and back to Choteau area where she started high school in 1929 and graduated with the Teton County High School class of 1933. She studied education at the Normal College in Dillon and started teaching at the Plainview School north of Power, Montana. She later taught 4th grade in Choteau. She married Willard Paulus in 1937 and started married life east of Choteau. She and Willard raised two children and farmed until Willard's death in 1986.
Her involvement in the Methodist church began in earnest in 1939 as church pianist and Sunday school teacher and expanded to Queen Esther girls, Vacation Bible School, and the 1930's Ladies Industrial. Gerry involved herself as the Methodist churches merged and the woman's organization became the Women's Society of Christian Service. She held many district offices. In 1972 the Methodists merged with the Evangelical United Brethren as did the women's organization. Never timid, she was elected the first president of the Yellowstone Conference of the United Methodist Women. She served on lots of committees during the next 30 years, and travel she did in service to the church. She visited Nairobi in 1986 as Delegate for the World Methodist Conference and Mexico for Bread for the World. In 1991 it was Singapore for her second World Methodist Conference and to Rio de Janeiro in 1996 for her third Conference. She visited Nairobi in 1977 and 2002 to support Kenya Methodist University. During the 1970's she served on the board of the Methodist's Criminal Justice Effort.
In 1977 she was inspired by a magazine article encouraging seniors to investigate ways to help children read. Her offer to the Choteau Elementary School was accepted and for the next decade she was a familiar sight listening to kids read in the hall.
From spotting aircraft during the cold war to Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts to organizing receptions after Performing Arts League concerts or drumming circles, she was kept busy setting up, making lists, and cleaning up.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, and daughter Miriam. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Jacquie (Tom) Brown and Ralph (Myrna) Paulus, 8 grand-children, 15 great-grand-children, and 4 great-great-grand-children.
Memorials in Gerry's name are suggested to United Methodist Church, PO Box 108, Choteau, MT. 59422
Gerry and her family appreciate the support and care provided by the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Great Falls, Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield, Hospice Home Care, Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau, and her personal care givers Stephanie and Shambra.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019