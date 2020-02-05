Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
1948 - 2020
Gerrie Baker Obituary
Gerrie Baker

Great Falls - Gerrie McClyment Baker formally of Greensboro, MD, San Jose, and Roseville, CA, passed away in her home Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Great Falls, MT. She was 71.

She was born on October 16, 1948, at Easton Hospital, MD. She was the daughter of William "Bill" McClyment and Geraldine Elizabeth "Lib" Callahan McClyment.

Gerrie is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Baker of Great Falls, MT; her only child, Jeffrey Wayne Draper of Roseville, CA and his wife, Stacey; and Gerrie's three grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, and Ashley.

There will be a viewing held at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Remember
