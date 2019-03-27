|
Gertrude (Van Denburg) Peters
Billings - Gertrude (Van Denburg) Peters passed away March 22, 2019 at her home in Billings, Montana surrounded by her family. She was born April 11th, 1924 in Nijmegen, Holland to Joahnna and Remmert Van Denburg. She spent most of her childhood in Malden, Holland where she worked on the family farm and attended school.
Gertie met Eugene Peters in 1944 when his company parachuted into Holland during World War II. On August 6, 1944, Gertie and Eugene were married in Holland. Soon after, Gertie followed Eugene to America where they resided in Great Falls, Montana and raised their two sons, Raymond and Alan.
Gertrude attended Great Falls Commercial College and worked for the City of Great Falls until she and Eugene bought a farm in Sun River where they raised horses, pigs and beefalo until 2012. In 2018, Gertrude and Eugene moved to Billings be closer to the majority of their family.
Gertie enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting and was a gifted painter. Many friends and family have been blessed by her amazing gifts as she loved to share her creations with people she loved.
Gertie is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eugene Peters, her two sons Raymond (Carol) and Alan (Rita), 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great grandchildren, 4 Great-great grandchildren and numerous cousins and friends.
Gertie is preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Gertrude was laid to rest in Hyland Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana. Please join us in celebrating Gertie at the Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT. Memorial service starts at 2:00 on Saturday March 30, with reception immediately following. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019