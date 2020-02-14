|
Giles Majerus
Havre - Giles L. Majerus, 84, of Havre, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Northern Montana Care Center due to natural causes. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Giles' family has suggested memorial donations be made in his name to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic School, the North Central Senior Center, or the . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Giles' online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Giles (Dad) was born June 11, 1935, to Edward and Edith Majerus in Havre. He was drafted into the Army his senior year at Havre Central High School, and was proud to serve in the 82nd Airborne between 1954 and 1956. On February 7, 1959, Dad married Virginia A. Campbell of Havre, and the couple made their home south of Havre and raised their family there.
He enjoyed his life on the farm, which has been and is still being operated by his family for more than 100 years. He got the privilege to own and operate both his parents' and his wife's parents' homesteads. Upon retirement, Dad enjoyed golf, his second home in Yuma, and participating in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud of the two "Holes in One" that he made in 2007 and 2014!
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia; parents, Edward and Edith Majerus; sisters, Magdalena and Florence; and brothers George, Norbert, Edward, Leonard, and Frank.
Dad is survived by his children, David (Melanie) Majerus of Saco, and Deborah (Tim) Callahan, Terry (Pam) Majerus, and Paul (Kris) Majerus, all of Havre; grandchildren, Justin (Wendy) Majerus, Jennifer (Josh) Majerus, Jeffrey (Melissa) Hedstrom, Amanda (Anders) Hedstrom, Ryan (Ashley) Callahan, Brittany (Ira) Callahan, and Jenna, Jessica and Tyler Majerus; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020