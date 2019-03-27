|
|
Gladine Eugenia Nehus
Helena - NEHUS, Gladine Eugenia passed away on March 19, 2019. She was living at Hunters Pointe in Helena, MT at the time.
Gladine was born to German parents. Their families were invited by "Catherine the Great" to move to Russian from Germany and farm the land, living in groups along the Volga River. Mostly they raised potatoes. Not happy with living in Russia, they came to America in separate groups. Her parents were small children at that time. Later they met and married. Her family settled in Montana, mostly raising sugar beets. They were all very happy to be living in America.
She is survived by two daughters, Tana Thompson of Prescott Valley, AZ and Tina Dahlseide or Helena, MT, also seven step-children, Robert Nehus, of Homer, AK, Jeanne Champion and John Nehus of Seattle, WA, Patricia Dexter of Great Falls, MT, Mary Nehus, Johnstone, IA, Mike Nehus of Spokane, WA, and Helen McCann of Laurel, MT. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. We were a five-generation family, who all became one complete family.
Memorial Services will be held at First Lutheran Church at 2231 Broadway Avenue, Helena, MT on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at the Fort Harrison VA Cemetery along with her husband, George.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019