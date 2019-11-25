|
Gladyce J. Oakland
Great Falls - Surrounded by her loving family, Gladyce Joanne Oakland passed away quietly and peacefully, Friday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 91 from natural causes.
Gladyce was the youngest of two children to Christian and Esther Anderson Walsted on May 3, 1928, in Great Falls. Gladyce's father passed away before her birth from injuries sustained during military service in WWI. Gladyce's mother remarried J. Foster Campbell in 1930. "Jack" raised Gladyce from the time she was a baby, and adopted her shortly after getting married to Esther.
From humble beginnings in Dutton, MT, Gladyce treasured many of life's simple things. She particularly enjoyed spending time with girlfriends in high school. Many of these relationships she maintained throughout her life. She graduated from Choteau High School in 1946, pursuing higher education for two years in Bozeman before meeting the love of her life, Bob Oakland.
In 1947, Bob and Gladyce met in Great Falls through mutual friends, one of whom was Gladyce's best friend. After dating for two years, they decided to tie the knot and got married, September 25, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Dutton. After getting married, Gladyce decided to become a homemaker, giving birth to their first daughter, Kris, April 4, 1951. About the same time, Gladyce, Bob and Kris moved to Deer Lodge, so Bob could further his career in the car business. After two enjoyable years in Deer Lodge, they made their final move to their beloved Great Falls. Their second daughter, Leslie, was born in Great Falls, May 26, 1957. She raised two wonderful children, gave her full support to her husband, while maintaining a beautiful and welcoming home for 70 years.
Rarely seen without a smile on her face, Gladyce was the epitome of grace, joy and kindness. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteered her time during the girl's school years. She also took time to volunteer for the Red Cross and Special Olympics Montana. Gladyce enjoyed tent camping with the girls at Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park for a few weeks every summer, while building fond family memories floating on logs, listening to Ranger talks, and going for ice cream at Eddy's Diner nearby.
Gladyce loved her grandchildren. As the family matriarch, she enjoyed teaching granddaughter's, Ashley and Bailey, how to sew and grandson, Cooper, how to make a "proper" English muffin with butter and the radar range broiler. These little things, with an abundance of love, created a close-knit family.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bob. The car business blessed them with numerous opportunities to travel the world. Gladyce particularly enjoyed adventures in Italy and Japan, with evidence of these cultures in their home décor.
Gladyce was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Jack Campbell, and Christian Walsted; brother, Jack Walsted; and daughter, Leslie Oakland.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Oakland; daughter, Kris Houtonen; son-in-law, John Thomas; and grandchildren, Ashley (Richie) Whitney and Cooper Thomas, both of Great Falls, Bailey Thomas of Bozeman, and Aja Thomas of Great Falls.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church (2900 9th Ave S).
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to remember Gladyce by donating to The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic (1304 13th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405) or to a that helps make the world a better place.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019