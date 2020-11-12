1/
Glen Gullings
Glen Gullings

Great Falls - Glen R. Gullings, 84, of Great Falls, passed away at his home where he could be surrounded by his family.

Glen was a graduate of the College of Great Falls. He was an accountant, a Marine veteran, and a member of the Eagles. He enjoyed many fond memories of special friends, boating, fishing, bowling, shooting pool, and his favorite sport, golfing.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Barone and son, Darin Gullings, both of Great Falls; brother, Lyle Gullings of Washington; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Denny Gullings; parents, Armel and Margareth Gullings; brothers, Dale and Richard; and sister, Karen Gullings.

Glen passionately loved his children and kept them close to him. He will be loved and missed by many.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
