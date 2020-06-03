Glenn Arthur Roush
Great Falls - Longtime Montana Senator and Representative, Glenn Arthur Roush, 86, of Cut Bank, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls, Montana where he had been a resident since 2016.
Glenn was born in Helena, Montana on January 25, 1934, at the Florence Crittenton Home and was adopted as an infant through the Intermountain Children's Home by Robert and Agnes Roush of Hardin, Montana. His childhood was spent in various places throughout Montana and South Dakota due to his father's employment with the US Dept. of Interior and various County Extension offices.
Glenn graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1952, and attended Montana State College before enlisting in the US Army in 1955, and was stationed at Fort Ord in California during the Korean Conflict. He married Ardith Campbell on April 24, 1958 and together they raised their family in Cut Bank, Montana.
Glenn was employed by Montana Power (Northwestern Energy) for 44 years in gas well production services and was a member of the AFL-CIO, and held various leadership roles with OCAW. He was also a member of Moose, American Legion, and Elks organizations. Glenn also served as a board member for the Glacier County Community Health Center.
Glenn was very proud to serve in the Montana House of Representatives (1981-1984) and as a State Senator (1999-2011). The highlight of his tenure in the political arena was when he was in leadership roles of the Montana State Veteran Affairs Committee. Along with his other committee members they were able to get the National Director of Veteran Affairs to visit Montana. Nearly 1,000 veterans traveled to Helena for a public hearing to speak directly to the administrator about the challenges they faced in traveling great distances to receive medical and social services at Ft. Harrison, the only hospital/clinic offering services. The passion and actions of this committee led to the establishment of several more offices and clinics throughout the state which are more easily accessible to the needs of the state's veterans.
Glenn and Ardith loved traveling, especially cruises in the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska. His summers were always spent planning and organizing the yearly family reunions camping at Holland Lake.
Glenn is survived by daughters, Kay (Jake) Neil and Glenda (Brian) Armstrong; sons, Ryan (Robin) Roush and Neal Roush; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joel) Gaertig, Travis Neil, Renae (Tyler) Hubbard, Kaylie (Shawn) Hanson, Todd Roush, Anyssa Roush, Madison Armstrong, Sydne Armstrong; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Gavin Geartig, Ellie Hubbard, and Ryker Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Agnes Roush and his wife, Ardith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Intermountain (500 S. Lamborn, Helena, MT 59601).
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.