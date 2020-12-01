1/2
Glenn George Gasvoda
Glenn George Gasvoda

Great Falls - Glenn George Gasvoda of Great Falls passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his ranch at the age of 57. He was out hunting at his favorite spot. He had spent Thanksgiving at his home with all five children, their families, his parents and his girlfriend.

Growing up on the family ranch, he attended the one room schoolhouse on Calvert Road before moving to the Sun River Valley. He joined the Army out of high school, followed by the Air National Guard from which he retired. During his service, Glenn did one tour in Iraq with his two sons. He was a Captain with the MANG Fire Department just one year shy of retirement, working almost 30 years.

Glenn was an active member with the International Association of Fire Fighters, the NRA, and Walleyes Unlimited. He was also a member of the Faith Bible Church in Fairfield. Glenn was a true man's man and loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with family. Glenn was hard-working, holding multiple jobs if needed to provide for his loved ones. He wouldn't say no if you needed him and was always helping others, especially Grandma Bonnie. He was a mentor and good friend. Glenn was intelligent and witty and boy, could he make you laugh. You could see his moustache coming from around the corner.

He leaves behind his five children, Sean Gasvoda of Great Falls, Jory (Andrea) Gasvoda of Cascade, Amanda (Rory) Hendrickson of Libby, Grace Gasvoda and Isabelle Gasvoda, both of Great Falls; his parents, Richard and Judy Gasvoda of Sun River; girlfriend, Holly Shaneybrook of Great Falls; two brothers, Scott (Andra) Gasvoda of Fairfield and Ted (Stacy) Gasvoda of Simms; four beloved grandchildren, Maddilyn Gasvoda, Rachel, Radley and Rose Hendrickson; his dog, Walter; nieces and nephews; and his work family at the station.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sun River Cemetery. Pastor Rod Higgins will be officiating. The celebration of life will be postponed until spring. GGG will truly be missed. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the Sun River Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
