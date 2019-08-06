|
|
Glenn "Dale" McGhuey
Great Falls - Glenn "Dale" McGhuey, 85, passed away at Peace Hospice on August 1, 2019, of natural causes.
Cremation has taken place under the care of O'Connor Funeral Home. No services are planned. You may share your condolences with the family and view the complete obituary online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Hospice of Montana, 1101 26th St. S. in Great Falls, Montana 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019