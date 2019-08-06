Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Glenn "Dale" McGhuey

Glenn "Dale" McGhuey Obituary
Glenn "Dale" McGhuey

Great Falls - Glenn "Dale" McGhuey, 85, passed away at Peace Hospice on August 1, 2019, of natural causes.

Cremation has taken place under the care of O'Connor Funeral Home. No services are planned. You may share your condolences with the family and view the complete obituary online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Hospice of Montana, 1101 26th St. S. in Great Falls, Montana 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
