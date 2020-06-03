Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn "Sixteen" Rattler



Browning - Glenn "Sixteen" Rattler, 65, passed away at Blackfeet Comm Hospital on May 30. Wake will be held at the family home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM Thursday. Mass will be celebrated Friday at 2:00 PM at the Little Flower Parish in Browning.









