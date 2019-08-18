|
Glenn Wallace Salo
Grants Pass - Glenn Wallace Salo, age 90, of Grants Pass, Oregon, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, under the careful watch of family after a short illness. We miss you Dad and Grandpa!
Glenn was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 19, 1928 to Henry Salo & Clarice Van den Heuvel. The family lived in the small town of Windham where Henry operated the local grain elevator and began raising sheep in Judith Basin County. Glenn recalled some early memories of living on Montana sheep ranches and decided to write his own obituary which follows:
On the third sheep ranch of my life is where my memory begins to focus. The "Rowe Ranch" was a 5000-acre place in the foothills of the Rockies 10 miles from Cascade - a town of about 500. It was there that the Salo kids - older sister Shirley, younger brother Gary "Cork" and I attended school. Life on a sheep ranch was a busy affair - what with lambing, shearing, trailing to the mountains in summer, trailing to the stockyards and train station in the fall to mention a few activities. As a small child, I helped with "all of the above." At age ten I joined the hay crew - learning to drive a team of horses while operating the hay stacker. Then I progressed to the dump rake and finally the horse-drawn mower. I think it was in 1942 that the Ford tractor and mower arrived at the ranch - I was ready to make the switch from draft horses to mechanical power.
In 1944 ranch labor was so scarce that Dad decided to sell the sheep and raise cattle. A lot less work than sheep ranching and a chance for my brother and I to become cowboys. For me - not so good. Turns out that I was highly allergic to cattle - so Cork would eventually takeover the ranch and I would go to college. I completed my last 2 years of high school at Great Falls - graduating in 1946. Then I enrolled as a Mechanical Engineering major at Montana State in Bozeman. During my senior year I met the love of my life- Marian Rickner - a Home Economics major. We were married the next year on October 21, 1950 in her hometown - Lewistown, Montana.
I joined the Air Force during the Korean War and trained as an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Officer. I served an overseas tour at Kadena AF base on Okinawa - the location that most B-29 missions departed from. I returned home to my bride and son Kenneth in 1953 and began thinking of a career. I was offered a short-term teaching position at the University of Idaho at Moscow. We stayed at Idaho for a second year where I was able to complete a Masters degree in Agricultural Engineering. Our daughter - Laura - was born in Moscow.
Cal Poly State University at San Luis Obispo offered me a teaching position, which I accepted and so began a 35-year tenure of college teaching. My specialty field was Agricultural Structures Design. Over time I taught many other courses such as Surveying, Irrigation Systems, and Solar Energy Applications to Agriculture. I enjoyed it all - especially working with the young men and women so eager to learn new things. It was at San Luis Obispo that two more children joined the clan, a son David and a daughter Rebecca. I retired in 1990 and Marian and I moved to Grants Pass, Oregon.
After building our dream home, we began to enjoy retirement activities. River rafting was high on the list - we made many trips down the "Wild and Scenic Rogue". More time for dancing (Square, Round, and Ballroom) - an activity Marian and I enjoyed nearly all of our married life. There was RV travel throughout the Western states "checking on the kids."
Now in my eighties I have had to back off from a lot of these activities. I still keep a small apple orchard and do quite a bit of the yard work. Marian has taken over the vegetable garden - much to my relief.
Yes, indeed - I have had a very good life! A loving wife and soul mate. A family of four children followed by five grandchildren and now five great-grandchildren. The Montana Cowboy Artist - Charley Russell - said it best - "Any time I cash in now I'm a Winner."
No local service will be held. A graveside memorial will be scheduled later in Lewistown, Montana.
In honor of Glenn, donations may be made to Grants Pass Habitat for Humanity. Glenn was a volunteer Job Foreman and helped build the first Habitat Home in Grants Pass.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019