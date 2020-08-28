Glenn Wills
Glenn Eugene Wills walked the road to heaven in his cowboy boots on August 24, 2020.
He was born on March 25, 1932, to John and Cecil Wills. He grew up in Power, Montana, and in June 1952 married Roberta Munroe of Dutton. They had been married almost 62 years when Roberta made her own journey to heaven in 2014.
Just weeks after his wedding, Glenn left for basic training. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952 to 1954. He was very proud of the Korean War Service Medal he received from the Republic of Korea on the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the that war.
After his military service, Glenn joined Roberta in Montana. They raised their family in Dutton, where Glenn worked his way to managing the Farmers Mercantile. He worked hard six days a week, sometimes seven during harvest, but during the summer he was always ready to load up the pickup camper and spend Saturday night by a creek somewhere with his wife and four children. In 1975 Glenn and Roberta moved to Kalispell where Glenn managed the Jet Oil Company. A move to Choteau in 1976 to manage the Petrolane plant there brought them back to the "other side of the mountains" for a time. They returned to Kalispell in 1982, and Glenn managed the Petrolane/AmeriGas plant in Kalispell until he retired in 1994. Kalispell was home for the rest of their days.
Glenn had a natural musical talent. He could sit at a piano, or pick up his guitar or accordion, and play a tune he had heard on the radio without any written music. He enjoyed playing cards and games with his family and friends, camping trips, and working in his yard. Glenn cared deeply about his family and was always there when they needed him. He was a wonderful dad and an awesome grandpa.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Roberta, his parents John and Cecil Wills, and his brother Jack Wills.
He is survived by his children, Glenda and Russell Elser, full-time RVers; Sandra Wills of Missoula; Zack Wills and Kristi Frantz of Milton, WA; and Rick and Tracy Wills of Kalispell; by nine grandchildren, Jason, Dustin, Suzanne, Erin, Kristen, Keifer, Kevin, Keenen, and Kaden; and seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Gwynn, Liliana, Jaerik, Willy, Charlotte, and Evelyn. He is also survived by three sisters, Carol (Bob) Suek, Shirley Davis, and Mary (Chuck) Crowell and a sister-in-law, Irene Young.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 12, at the Dutton Cemetery in Dutton, MT.
Memorial donations may be made to the NW Montana Veterans Stand Down & Food Pantry, 1349 Hwy 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901 or Faith Church, 405 Liberty Street, Kalispell, MT 59901.
