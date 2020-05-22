|
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, we lost our beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Glenna died at home from natural causes, surrounded by her family.
Glenna was born April 28, 1933, in Colville, Washington. She grew up in Davenport, Washington. She was the daughter of Blanche Rutter Leithead and Glen Leithead. Her family later moved to Grand Coulee, Washington, where she found the love of Christ, who she followed all of her life. She met her future husband, Ray, in Ephrata, Washington. They were married in January of 1952. They lived in several towns due to Ray's work and eventually settled in Great Falls, MT.
Glenna had an adventurous soul, she loved seeing new places and visiting with new people. Through the years they enjoyed traveling to many places around the world. One of her other great passions was the second hand business. She started her first second hand shop in 1968 in Great Falls and had several shops over the years. Her last shop was in Neihart, which she worked at until recent years. Glenna loved Montana life and spending time at the cabin in Neihart, especially when she could have her family and grandchildren with her. She enjoyed camping, playing bridge, gardening, being with family, boating, fishing, and was always on the hunt to find bargains while shopping at yard sales.
Glenna is survived by her husband of 68 years, M. Ray Masters of Great Falls, daughter Anita Masters of Great Falls, son Reece Masters (Leila) of Laurel, Montana, and sister Ruth Thompson of Oroville, Washington. Glenna had four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Chapel in the Pines in Neihart, where Glenna was a charter member. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Neihart.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020