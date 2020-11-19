Glennda Alm Sutherland



Glennda Alm Sutherland, 77, was unexpectedly but peacefully taken home to be with our Lord Jesus on November 12, 2020. Glennda was born January 9, 1943 to Glenn Alm and Katherine (Kay) Pistoria Alm (Hirst) at the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, MT. Glennda attended Great Falls High School as a member of the class of 1961.



She is survived by two daughters, Marcia (Brian) Brinka Culliton of DeWitt, NY and Kara (Ralph) Brinka Duran of Rialto, CA, and one son, David Brinka of Rialto. She was surrounded in love by her many grand and great-grandchildren. Her one brother, Gary (Sally) Alm resides in Hawley, MN. At her passing, Glennda was living in Rialto with her husband, Randall Sutherland.



Proceeding her passing were her parents and her precious infant daughter, Lisa Kay Marino, 2, tragically lost in a 1966 auto accident on the old highway to Helena.



Glennda was a long-standing member of Etawanda Community Church and her heartfelt activity was for the EPOH (Etawanda People Offering Hope) outreach program.



Long removed from her Montana roots, Glennda often returned to Great Falls to visit family and friends and for a breath of Big Sky air. Glennda's wishes were honored with her cremation by Sunset Funeral Services of Rialto.



Celebrate with Glennda for her reunion with the Lord and Lisa Kay.









